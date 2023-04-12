Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam recollects last conversation with late actress Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma was one of the popular actresses in the telly industry and has done many TV shows including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and more. The actress was playing the female lead on the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul when she reportedly committed suicide on the sets in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district. This happened last year in December, and the lead actor, Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with the suicide. Months after the actress’s demise, actor Siddharth Nigam who is all set for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed he talked with Tunisha a day before the late actress committed suicide.

Siddharth Nigam recalls talking to Tunisha Sharma a day before the actress committed suicide

In a recent interview, Siddharth Nigam shared that he was shooting for a film when Tunisha made a video call to Jassie Gill. Tunisha and Jassie were in talks to do a music video together. Siddharth also shared that he was on a video call with Tunisha after almost a year and Tunisha seemed excited about her project and made plans to visit them.

Just a day after this conversation, Siddharth got a call while on his way to workout. The actor added, “I thought someone is playing a prank. But I kept getting calls and then I finally learned about her. Pairo tale zameen khisak gaya. Many times I think why she did that. She has so many people who love her, but as they say life is unpredictable. That pain can’t be expressed in words.”

For the unversed, Siddharth and Tunisha had shared screen space in the TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Nigam is going to be seen playing a pivotal role in the much-anticipated Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz Gill will also make her Bollywood debut with this film.

