Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari is a hot mess in a red co-ord set; PICS

Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is once again making headlines successfully for her amazing fashion choices. Time and again, the diva has been unstoppable and has proved her path-breaking style sense. Be it heavily embellished ethnic wear or stunning bold dresses, Palak simply nails every outfit effortlessly. On April 10, Palak was seen attending the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Like always, the diva made heads turn at the trailer launch with her stylish outfit.

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

Now taking to her Instagram handle, Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse of her stylish outfit that she wore at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. In these snaps, the diva is seen donning a light-printed red co-ord set, and looks absolutely breathtaking. Her co-ord consists of a crop top and a mini-slit skirt. Palak even wore a golden chain around her waist, which elevates her entire look and is seen striking captivating poses for the pictures. Her gorgeous looks and long wavy hair look beautiful. Sharing thises snaps, Palak captioned them with a 'red heart emoticon'.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the professional front, Palak will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She also has 'The Virgin Tree' in her pipeline wherein she stars opposite Sunny Singh.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari will steal your breath away with her new look in a sensual blue outfit; See PICS