Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari leaves fans in frenzy with her corset top and denim look; PICS

Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is once again making headlines successfully for her amazing fashion choices. Time and again, the diva has been unstoppable and has proved her path-breaking style sense. Be it heavily embellished ethnic wear or stunning bold dresses, Palak simply nails every outfit effortlessly. Though her beauty grabs eyeballs, the charm she carries everywhere is just commendable and unbeatable! Palak regularly shares posts on Instagram and keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional life.

Palak Tiwari's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Palak Tiwari took the internet by storm as she dropped a few stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. In these snaps, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is seen wearing a halter neck white and pink checkered corset style top and paired it with denim bottoms. The diva opted for pink pencil heels on her outfit and looks drop-dead gorgeous as she poses for the pictures here. Her long wavy tresses and subtle makeup just elevate her look perfectly. Palak opted for minimal accessories and looks stunning here. Sharing these pictures, Palak captioned, "Bring it on."

Take a look at her PICS here-

As soon as these pictures were up on the photo-sharing application, fans flooded Palak's comment section and wrote amazing compliments for the actress. Fans dropped comments such as, "Stunning," "Beautiful," "Amazing," and so on.

Speaking about her professional commitments, Palak will soon be seen in Salman Khan's anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023.

Palak Tiwari also has 'The Virgin Tree' in her pipeline wherein she stars opposite Sunny Singh.

Speaking about her personal life, Palak lives with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and her brother Reyansh Kohli in Mumbai.

