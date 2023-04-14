Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill looks bewitching in black co-ord and blazer set; Watch

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success and is receiving lots of appreciation and love from her fans. She started her career in the showbiz world with modeling and will soon be seen in a Bollywood film. Lately, the diva has been taking the internet on storm quite often with her glamourous photos and videos from her photoshoot. Shehnaaz has always been a step ahead when it comes to making jaw drops with her sartorial picks. Today, again Shehnaaz treated her fans as she shared a new video on her social media profile. Taking to her social media handle, Shehnaaz Gill shared an amazing video with her fans from her recent photoshoot.

Shehnaaz Gill's new video:

In this clip, the diva looks absolutely breathtaking as she is seen wearing a black see-through lacy corset top that has a plunging neckline. The diva sported black leather body-fit shorts with her top and layered her outfit by donning a black blazer. Shehnaaz simply set the temperature soaring with her video and left fans spellbound with her spectacular outfit. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress left her straight short tresses open, accessorized her look with a golden chain style necklace, and paired her outfit with black high heels. Her high-definition makeup perfectly suits her entire look. In the caption of this video, Shehnaaz added 'star emoticons.'

Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill wore this super stylish outfit at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill looks stylish as she grooves to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's song 'Billi Billi'; Watch