Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill proves it's always glam-o-clock when in sequin outfit; PICS

A stunner in shimmer! All your fashion enthusiasts ensemble here as we decode your and our favorite Shehnaaz Gill's recent look that the diva wore at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's promotions. But before we begin, we assure you that you have definitely come to a sartorial paradise now! Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her pathbreaking fashion, is keeping up with our expectations with her new looks as well. Be it her boss lady looks or ultra-glamorous party-going looks, the diva nails every outfit and impresses the fashion police. Do it sexy and classy way! This is our take since the minute we looked at Shehnaaz's latest avatar.

Decoding Shehnaaz Gill's look:

For the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's promotions, Shehnaaz Gill donned a dark beige deep neckline body hugging top and looked bewitching. We all know a trendy outfit is certainly essential for partygoers, and what stands out here is the ultra-glam statement skirt that adds the much-needed glam quotient to her look. The diva opted for a mini golden sequined skirt that had a train at its front.

Shehnaaz has never shirked away from playing with her ensembles, and this time she certainly brings back the clever play as she donned a plain white shirt on her classy outfit adding a touch of chic to it. While the skirt grabs all the attention, Shehnaaz's golden string style choker, golden metal bangles, and high heels added just the right amount of drama to the look. Her wavy hair is styled open and her flawless makeup compliments her outfit.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's PICS here-

About Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, and after her stint in the show, the diva has just been unstoppable. From making her singing debut to launching her own chat show and now making her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz is just continuously climbing the success ladder and winning the hearts of her fans. Speaking about her upcoming projects, Shenaaz has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film reportedly.

Some reports also suggest that Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities.

At present, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and is often spotted in the city along with her co-stars. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. Along with Shehnaaz, the film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023.

