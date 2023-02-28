Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and others share reels on Billi Billi in cat masks

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Ardent fans are eagerly waiting to watch Salman's magic again on the screen. The makers have left no stone unturned to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Recently, the makers dropped the love anthem 'Naiyo Lagda' song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song received immense love from the fans. Now the makers are gearing up for the release of another song 'Billi Billi'. Celebs create reels on 'Billi Billi' song:

A day ago, Salman Khan shared an interesting post on his Instagram handle while announcing his upcoming song 'Billi Billi' from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The superstar shared a video showing two cats while the song Billi Billi played in the background of the reel. As soon as Salman Khan's video was up on the internet, netizens went gaga over the song. Now ahead of the release of Billi Billi, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star cast followed Salman's footsteps and shared interesting social media posts. Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Vinali Bhatnagar shared reels of themselves in cat masks while the audio of Billi Billi plays in the background. Sharing these reels, the actors captioned, "Taiyaar ho humare next song ke liye? Get ready to groove to 'Billi Billi' on 2nd March! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."

Take a look at their posts here-

Speaking about the song, Billi Billi has been sung and composed by Sukhbir and has been penned by Kumaar. The song will be released on the 2nd of March. About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman and Salma Khan. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapthi Babu, Vijendra Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will show all the elements of a Salman Khan film that is action, entertainment, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

