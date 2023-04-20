Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's Raghav Juyal reveals one thing he learned from rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, is one of the most anticipated films of the years. Along with Salman and Pooja, the film also stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Since the shooting of the film began, several reports emerged which claimed that something is brewing between actor Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill. This became one of the biggest highlights related to the films and is now the talk of the town.

Raghav Juyal talks about Shehnaaz Gill:

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill have maintained the 'good friends' status whenever they were asked about their relationship. Both share a great bond but deny the fact of dating each other. Now, in a recent chat with India Today, Raghav was asked about the one thing he learned from Shehnaaz Gill. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was praised while talking about the actress and shared his thoughts. Raghav said, "For Shehnaaz, I think she is the strongest person on earth." He further mentioned according to him, there is no one as strong as Shehnaaz. Raghav also added that if one wants to learn honesty in the art form of craft then one should take tuition from Shehnaaz. “She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day," concluded Raghav.

Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill, during the press conference of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman was seen asking Shehnaaz to ‘move on’. He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao” to which Shenaaz said "Kar gayi."

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and Vijender Singh in important roles. The actors are busy promoting the film in full swing and are often spotted in the city. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023.

