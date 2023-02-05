Kkusum fame Nausheen Ali Sardar on how she suffered a rare deadly allergy: I had puffy skin, gained weight

Nausheen Ali Sardar became popular in every Indian household as Kkusum. She played the titular role in this serial aired on Sony TV from 2001 to 2005. The actress was one of the most prominent personalities in the showbiz world and is still remembered for her stint in the show. However, after a long time, Nausheen is making headlines as she recently spoke about battling a hard phase in her life.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Nausheen Ali Sardar shared how she suffered from a deadly allergy and suffered it all alone putting up a brave front. (Delayed Allergy is when a person gets hypersensitive to the food that his system cannot tolerate, but only after 3 to 4 days). The Kkusum actress revealed that she didn't know what she was allergic to. She did a lot of trials on her diet but despite all the possible tricks, it was not clear what was her body reactive to. Talking about her rare deadly allergy, she revealed that she was largely allergic to food items like oats and soya beans. In fact, the allergy had a far delayed reaction, as late as three days.

Nausheen also mentioned that she was suffering from it for perhaps more than three years. Revealing how this allergy affected her body, the actress said that she had puffy skin, gained weight, felt water retention in her body, and had lower back pain. Since this was happening constantly, after 2 years she realized that something was not right with her. Nausheen said, "I underwent the Prick Allergy Test, which requires one to have 200 pricks on hand. After just a few pricks, my skin started flaring up very badly and it seemed like love bites (laughs). The doctor said that he cannot continue the test as I was very sensitive to it."

She further added, "My problem only compounded then because I thought that I had reached the end of the tunnel. I went to several doctors and did many tests but nothing worked. I was told it could be gluten or lactose intolerance but all steps taken in that direction did not make me feel any better. I was even told that I may be allergic to pets."

Nausheen revealed that as she was good at research and came to know about a German-based lab ImuPro. After contacting the head of this lab, Nausheen's blood serum was sent to Germany for testing. Nausheen continued, "I also have to refrain from sunflower seeds. But I am striking off oats and soya beans from my list for sure."

She further mentioned that she is not taking any medicines but has to refrain from allergic food items. The actress also added that the results were effective and there has been no pain in her body post refraining from these food items. Nausheen said, "I had almost given up. Itne paise kharch kiye the. Bas ek last option try kar rahi thi. Thank heavens, it worked." The actress also shared an Instagram post recently talking about her health issue.