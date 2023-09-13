Know Gauahar Khan’s secret to postpartum weight loss; Bigg Boss 7 winner shares video

Gauahar Khan is a new mom who is a mother to her son, Zehaan. The actress and her husband, Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child in May this year. Since then, she has been sharing updates about her new life on social media. Apart from posting how life as a new mom has changed after the baby, she also shares her fitness routine. She took her fans by surprise when she shared that she lost 10 kgs in 10 days. It seems her postpartum weight loss journey is continuing.

Gauahar Khan shares her 4 months postpartum workout routine

The actress has already proved that she is big into fitness. Since her delivery, her fans and followers kept a close eye on her fitness. She posted a photo just after 15 days of her delivery and shared that she lost 10 kgs in 10 days and she wants to lose another 6 kgs. Following this, she often shared glimpses into her workout routine. It is really commendable how dedicated she is when it comes to fitness. Today, the actress uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle. It shows her doing one of her exercises with dumbbells which she captioned, “4 months postpartum.”

Check out a screenshot from Gauahar Khan’s video here.

Before uploading the video, the Bigg Boss 7 winner uploaded a mirror selfie in her workout clothes and wrote that she hit the gym after landing in Dubai. Gauahar wore white trousers, and a fitted full-sleeve tee shirt and kept her hair tied in a top knot. She wrote in the caption, "Not leaving my progress even after red eye flight to Dubai." She also tagged her trainer in the picture and wrote, "Pradeep sir, see the dedication, see u next week." Well, we are surely bowled over by her dedication to fitness.

Here's the mirror selfie Gauahar Khan shared.

Gauahar Khan's professional life

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time having made a name for herself in Bollywood and in the OTT space as well. The actress appeared in popular films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Sorry Bhaisaab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and many more. Khan also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7.

