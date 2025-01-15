‘Koi ek nice, sexy dancer jisko industry misuse karna chahte the:’ Who is Ram Kapoor referring to? Find out
In a recent conversation, popular actor Ram Kapoor revealed that the industry tried to exploit actress Rakhi Sawant. Read on to know his thoughts.
Actor Ram Kapoor recently expressed his admiration for Rakhi Sawant, acknowledging her hard work in carving a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Known for her loud personality, Rakhi started as a dancer before becoming a prominent actor and reality TV star. Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor shared his thoughts on Rakhi's journey and the challenges she faced.
Ram Kapoor hosted Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, a reality show where Rakhi Sawant selected a potential life partner. Reflecting on his time as the show's host, he shared that while the show had its controversies, he deeply respects Rakhi's determination. He highlighted that Rakhi now owns a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, a feat she achieved owing to her hard work and self-made success.
Acknowledging Rakhi's struggles, Ram mentioned how the industry tried to confine her to the image of a "sexy dancer." He also noted the difficulties she endured without any guidance or support, saying that she faced several unpleasant experiences. Despite these hurdles, Rakhi managed to build her career and life on her terms, which Ram finds admirable.
While the actor accepts that he might not agree with Rakhi Sawant's philosophy, he admires her. In his words, "The fact is she has managed to make her life by herself, and I have seen it. How could you not respect it? Koi ek nice, sexy dancer jisko industry misuse karna chahte the… bahut saari gandi experiences hai uski (The industry tried to misuse her, she had many bad experiences)… no godfather… nothing…"
Meanwhile, talking about Ram Kapoor, he is best known for portraying Jai Walia in Kasamh Se and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He recently made headlines owing to his starking physical transformation.
On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant is currently in Dubai and she continues to make appearances on web shows and vlogs of popular celebrities.
