Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer REVEAL their baby girl Devika's face; Calls her 'Daada ji ki Laadli'

Kratika Sengar is a known television actress owing to her good looks and acting skills. She tied the knot with popular actor Nikitin Dheer in 2014. The couple is one of the most adored pairs in the entertainment sector and is immensely loved by their fans. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, share a sneak peek into their life. The couple was blessed with a baby girl last year and since then they have not revealed her face yet. Well, now there is good news for their fans as the couple has finally shown the little one’s face to world and we are just in awe. Kratika shares a glimpse of her baby girl

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kratika shared the photo of their little one after eight months of her birth whom they have named Devika. In the picture, the munchkin was adorable sitting with his grandfather, Pankaj Dheer. Kratika and Nikitin captioned the image as, “Daada ji ki Laadli.... DEVIKA.” Several celebs reacted to the picture and commented how adorable she looks including Kishwer Merchant, Karanvir Bohra, Nidhi Uttam, Smriti Khanna, Pranitaa Pandit and many others. Check out the post here

About Nikitin and Kratika On the personal front, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer had an arranged marriage on September 3, 2014. It was an arranged marriage, which was matched by Nikitin’s father Pankaj Dheer. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on 12th May 2022 and are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood. On the professional front, Kratika Sengar was a part of popular shows like Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki, Punar Vivah, Choti Sardarni, and Jhansi Ki Rani. While talking about Nikitin Dheer, he was last seen in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. He also worked in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.

