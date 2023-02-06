Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer host daughter Devika’s mundan ceremony, share pics

Kratika Sengar, the actress known for playing Sanchi ‘Sugandi’ in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Nikitin Dheer, known for her role in Chennai Express and Sooryavanshi welcomed a baby girl in May last year. The new parents revealed their daughter’s face on Instagram a few days back. Today, the actress shared images from her daughter’s ‘mundan’ ceremony and we cannot get over how cute the little one looks in the photos. Kratika took to Instagram to share stories from friends and family who attended the ceremony. Amit Tandon, Kritika’s co-actor from ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ shared a picture with Kratika, and wrote, “Devika is a doll, bilkul apne Amit uncle pe gayi hai (She takes after her Amit uncle).” He also shared images of his wife Ruby with Kratika and Devika.

Actor Vivian Bhathena was also a guest at the ceremony. She was seen holding his daughter Nivaya next to Nikitin carrying Devika in his arms. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, “Playing new #roles as #dads. @nikitindheer has been a long time brother and friend. We have known each other since #college and it's amazing to watch him in this new #chapter in his #life God bless you @itsmekratika and the beautiful Devika.” Look at the images here: