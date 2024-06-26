Krishna Mohini PROMO: Mohan transforms into a female; vows to seek revenge against sister Krishna

Colors show Krishna Mohini is based on a unique concept. The show revolves around sibling love and identity crisis. While the show's initial promos were quite promising, it is struggling to strike a chord with the audiences of late. Makers have now introduced a new twist and soon Mohan will be seen transforming into a female named Mohini. She will return with an ulterior motive.

Mohini misunderstands Krishna

As per the new promo of Krishna Mohini, Krishna (Debattama Saha) feels distraught by Mohan's death. Aryaman comforts her while she prays for Mohan's return. A major twist comes when Mohan is seen being transformed into a beautiful woman. With long hair, red lipstick, and a trendy outfit, Mohan introduces himself as Mohini and mentions that his sister Krishna made her believe that only someone close to you can backstab you.

Take a look at the new promo of Krishna Mohini here:

In the promo, Mohan as Mohini promises to return and seek revenge against Krishna for her wrongdoings. It can be speculated that Mohan will misunderstand Krishna's intentions and will believe that she wants to get rid of him because of his identity crisis. He plans to return in an unrecognizable avatar to seek revenge.

More about Krishna Mohini

Krishna Mohini started as a story of a brother-sister duo staying in a village. The brother, Mohan identified as a female and was always interested in female clothes and accessories. His father was hell-bent on getting him interested in sports and bodybuilding but failed to do so.

Advertisement

Krishna supported her brother throughout. However, when she learned about Mohan wanting to become a female, she lost her cool and asked him to never think about the same.

Krishna and Aryaman's wedding

In the same village, Aryaman (Fahmaan Khan) was present for his wedding festivities. Krishna was forced to marry an old pervert man but Aryaman rescued her from the situation and got married to her instead. Aryaman and Krishna returned to Mumbai but Krishna kept a condition that her brother Mohan would also accompany her to Mumbai.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fahmaan Khan on viral picture with Krishna Mohini's Debattama Saha: 'It was from a different show'