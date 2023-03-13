Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla shares dreamy wedding PICS; Says 'Bengali girl tied the knot for life'

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, has tied the knot with her fiancé Chirag Baltiwalla on March 13 at an exotic beach location. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Well, the pre-wedding festivities was a delight to watch as the guests had a fun time. Now, the newlyweds officially made an announcement about their wedding with dreamy pictures.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla share dreamy wedding pictures

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Krishna and Chirag shared adorable wedding pictures. Along with the pictures, the caption read as ‘And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor We seek your blessings & love on our big day.’ In the first picture, the bride is seen pulling the groom’s cheek and they looked adorable. In the second picture, the sunset pose looked beautiful as the couple see each other. However, the last picture was the most beautiful as the dreamy wedding setup was properly visible which looked surreal. As soon as they shared the pictures, fans and friends started pouring blessings for the newlyweds.

Check out the pictures here

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

