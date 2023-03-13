Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla's first look as a newly-married couple out; Watch

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the telly world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she has tied the knot with her fiancé Chirag Baltiwalla. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. Well, the pre-wedding festivities was a delight to watch as the guests had a fun time. Now, as the recent videos surfaced online, we can see the wedding was no less than a fairytale.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Baltiwalla first look out

Bride Krishna looked like a goddess as she walked down the aisle in a red and white lehenga whereas groom Chirag looked handsome as he made a stylish entry with his boys in a white kurta and dhoti. The couple tied the knot in Bengali tradition as we can see in the videos that are doing rounds on the Internet. Moreover, it was beach wedding that happened around the sunset. The close family members and friends were seen showering wishes for the couple. From, dreamy bridal entry to varmala to pandit ji’s epic vachans, check out the glimpses here.

Krishna Mukherjee radiates glow in her Haldi ceremony

Krishna looked gorgeous on her Mehendi ceremony as she donned a green embellished lehenga. Now, her Haldi videos have surfaced online and the actress was radiating glow as she wore a white lehenga with a yellow dupatta. Her floral jewellery looked absolutely gorgeous with her outfit. In a video, the bride and groom were seen dancing their heart out. Moreover, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Arjit Taneja and more were seen enjoying the Tomatino fun with each other.

