Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla engagement PICS: Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Aamir Ali and more send wishes

Krishna Mukherjee finally took the plunge and got engaged to her boyfriend, Chirag Batliwalla, on 8th September 2022. A few days back, Krishan announced her engagement and was excited to start her new journey with the love of her life. For the unversed, Chirag Batliwalla does not belong to the entertainment industry and is in the Merchant Navy. Krishna and Chirag had the perfect engagement ceremony amidst the beauty of nature.

While Krishna looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown, Chirag proudly donned his Merchant Navy uniform on their special day. Today, Krishna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few dreamy pictures from her special day. In these photos, Chirag and Krishna look head over heels in love with each other as they get candidly clicked in their special moment. Sharing these pictures, Krishna wrote, "Here’s to new beginnings We got engaged With my Sailor boy Chirag Batliwala."