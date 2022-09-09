Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla engagement PICS: Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Aamir Ali and more send wishes
Krishna Mukherjee essayed Aliya in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Krishna Mukherjee finally took the plunge and got engaged to her boyfriend, Chirag Batliwalla, on 8th September 2022. A few days back, Krishan announced her engagement and was excited to start her new journey with the love of her life. For the unversed, Chirag Batliwalla does not belong to the entertainment industry and is in the Merchant Navy. Krishna and Chirag had the perfect engagement ceremony amidst the beauty of nature.
While Krishna looked gorgeous in a white strapless gown, Chirag proudly donned his Merchant Navy uniform on their special day. Today, Krishna took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few dreamy pictures from her special day. In these photos, Chirag and Krishna look head over heels in love with each other as they get candidly clicked in their special moment. Sharing these pictures, Krishna wrote, "Here’s to new beginnings We got engaged With my Sailor boy Chirag Batliwala."
Many celebs from the entertainment industry such as Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Aneri Vajani, Vishal Singh, Mushtaq Sheikh, Aamir Ali, Pavvitra Punia, Ridhima Pandit, and many others have sent congratulatory messages.
Her friends from the industry such as Shireen Mirza, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, and others marked their gracious presence on Krishna's special day. They were seen decked up in glamorous outfits as they attended the celebration. Krishna planned her destination engagement away from the hustle and bustle of the city in the lap of nature.
On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. She plays the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.
