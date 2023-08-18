Krishna Mukherjee gives sneak-peek into first Navroz dinner after wedding with Chirag Batliwalla; PICS

Popular actress Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. On August 16, Krishna celebrated the Navroz with her husband Chirag Batliwalla, and family. Navroz celebration marks the Parsi New Year, symbolizing renewal and growth. It's a joyous occasion involving feasting, traditional rituals, and cultural festivities.

Krishna Mukherjee gives sneak-peek into first Navroz dinner:

A few hours ago, Krishna Mukherjee shared a few photos on her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her Navroz celebrations. In these photos, the actress is having a gala time as she stepped out with her husband Chirag Batliwalla, and family for dinner. Krishna wore a green one-shoulder top and jeans and looked beautiful. On the other hand, Chirag wore black and white checkered shirt. Sharing this series of photos, Krishna captioned, "About yesterday First Navroz dinner."

Take a look at the post here-

Krishna Mukherjee had earlier revealed that she met Chirag Batliwalla through mutual friends in December 2021 and instantly felt a connection. The actress kept her love life and the identity of Chirag under wraps for a long time until their engagement. After dating for a long time, on September 8, 2022, Krishna and Chirag exchanged rings at a dreamy location in Shimla.

Krishna recently tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Chirag Batliwalla, on March 13 in Goa. Speaking about Chirag's profession, he is a Merchant Navy officer. The couple had a dreamy wedding, and Krishna shared numerous pictures from her wedding festivities, which included mehendi, sangeet, haldi, wedding, followed by a Parsi wedding and reception. Fans, friends, and colleagues showered tremendous love and blessings on this newly married couple.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

