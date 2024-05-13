Krishna Mukherjee, known for being a prominent actress in the telly industry, has maintained an active presence on her social media handle. From her gorgeous GRWM videos to her interesting reels with her husband, Chirag Batliwala, Krishna stays in touch with her fans by sharing her whereabouts with them. Today, the actress dropped an entertaining reel from her sangeet ceremony on Instagram.

Krishna Mukherjee shares video from her sangeet:

A few hours back, Krishna Mukherjee shared a video of her and her husband, Chirag Batliwala's performance that they did at their sangeet ceremony. Here, Krishna and Chirag are seen performing on Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal song. While the actress looks exquisite in a gorgeous orange embellished lehenga, Chirag looks great in a semi-formal look.

Sharing this video, Krishna also addressed every bride's problem of dealing with her outfit while enjoying the wedding. In her caption, she wrote, "Finally posted our sangeet performance I could hardly move bcz of the lehnga but lehnga was mehenga lol but it was beautiful." Further, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Everything was perfect and yes Chirag tried Bollywood for the first time as you all can see."

Watch Krishna Mukherjee's video here-

About Krishna Mukherjee's wedding:

It was September 8, 2022, when Krishna Mukherjee and her boyfriend, Chirag Batliwala, exchanged rings in the scenic atmosphere of Manali. As Chirag is in the Indian Merchant Navy, he chooses to wear his uniform as his outfit on his engagement with Krishna. Meanwhile, Krishna opted for a gorgeous white strapless gown. Close friends like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Shireen Mirza, and more attended her engagement.

In February 2023, Krishna celebrated her bachelorette in Thailand with her girl gang. On March 10, the actress received a dreamy marriage proposal from her beau. Soon after that, the couple, their families, and close ones traveled to Goa to get them married.

Krishna and Chirag tied the knot on March 13, 2023 in Goa. Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated all pre-wedding festivities with great zeal. From mehendi and haldi to a special 'La Tomatina' ceremony, all their pre-wedding functions saw the attendance of their friends and family.

About Krishna Mukherjee's work life:

Speaking about her professional life, Krishna Mukherjee was last seen playing the lead role in Shubh Shagun.

Recently, the actress made headlines after she revealed the order she faced on the sets of Shubh Shagun. On April 26, 2024, Krishna narrated her ordeal about facing harassment by her show Shubh Shagun's producer, Kundan Singh.

From being locked inside the room to not receiving her pending payment of Rs 39 lakhs, Krishna made shocking allegations against the showmakers. She even lodged an FIR after being harassed on the sets and plans to take the legal route to receive her pending payment.

