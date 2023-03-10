Krishna Mukherjee to tie the knot with Chirag Batliwalla on THIS date; Deets inside

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles owing to her glamorous pictures. She offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she will soon tie the knot with her fiance Chirag Batliwalla, who is in Merchant Navy. The actress had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. As per the recent development, we have learned that Krishna is tying the knot on March 13.

Krishna Mukherjee to have a beach wedding on March 13

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna revealed that she will have a beach wedding in Goa on March 13 and it will be a mixture of Bengali and Parsi traditions. On the D-day, a Bengali wedding is scheduled for the daytime which will be followed by a Parsi Dinner in the evening. Talking about the pre-wedding festivities, it will kickstart on Saturday with the Mehendi ceremony. Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies will take place on Sunday on the beaches of Goa.

Sharing her excitement about the wedding, Krishna was quoted saying ‘I’m so involved and nervous. I’ve been constantly asking for updates from my sister and wedding planner. I’ve multiple things running through my head like I’m scared that I will fall or not, and all other stupid things that one can think about. I’m trying to be chill but I’m so chaotic. I hope it’s normal with all the brides.’

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

