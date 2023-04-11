Krishna Mukherjee’s recent honeymoon photos with Chirag Batliwalla will give fans tropical vibes; See Pics

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress tied the knot with her fiancé Chirag Baltiwalla last March and fans went gaga over the photos. She surely had a dreamy wedding as she had a blast from celebrating her bachelorette to dancing the night away on sangeet. While the pre-wedding and wedding pictures were a delight to watch, the actress is currently sharing pictures from honeymoon.

Krishna Mukherjee’s photos from honeymoon

Krishna Mukherjee and her husband chose the tropical paradise Seychelles for their honeymoon location. From diving underwater to kayaking in the blue water, the photos from their honeymoon are giving fans major FOMO. Today, Krishna shared a few photos on her official Instagram handle where she is seen posing in a black and white monokini with her husband Chirag by her side. The caption for the post reads, “You had me at hello.”

Take a look at Krishna Mukherjee’s photos here:

Reacting to the photos, fans of the actress wrote how happy and perfect the couple look together. Chirag commented on the photo and wrote, “My constant.”

About Krishna and Chirag

Krishna Mukherjee was excited to get married to the love of her life. Krishna revealed that she met Chirag Batliwalla through mutual friends and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location amidst the hills. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

