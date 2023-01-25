Krushna Abhishek confirms he'll work with Kapil Sharma; Says 'I really miss him and the team'

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is among the top comedian and has been entertaining the audience for years. From kids and youngsters to senior citizens, he is famous among the audience of all age groups and enjoys unconditional love and attention from fans. He is popularly now known for playing the role of a female character – Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Krushna was a part of the show for several years but later took an exit from the show. There were several reports which claimed that Krushna's feud with the channel and Kapil Sharma made him quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now in a recent interview, Krushna cleared the air and expressed his wish to collaborate again with Kapil. In a conversation with Indian Express.com, Krushna Abhishek revealed how he misses Kapil Sharma and the team and called them wonderful people. Speaking to the publication, Krushna praised Kapil and called him a talented person and a friend. He also said that Kapil has taken good care of him over the years. The comedian-actor also clarified that there's no bad blood between them and revealed that they will soon be back together.

Krushna said, "I really want to work with him, and I am sure we will work out something." He further added that he respects Kapil and thinks that Kapil will also say the same thing about him. As per reports, Krushna Abhishek had hiked his fees and the channel did not want to dish the exorbitant amount. Dismissing the same, the actor said, "I am very happy. I have worked with the show for more than three years, and it has given me a lot. Even after being part of the industry for 10 years, the show was what kickstarted my second innings. And we managed to hit it off the park, and how. Everything worked so well. What becomes worrisome is to keep rejuvenating the emotions and the characters."

On the professional front, Krushna Abhishek is presently busy with Bigg Buzz, which streams on Voot. Krushna is also gearing up for his show OMG Yeh Mera India 9 will air on HistoryTV18.