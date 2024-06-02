Krushna Abhishek, who never fails to win over the audience with his hilarious acts, recently celebrated his birthday. And, the comedian made sure he celebrated his special day with family and close ones. Arti Singh, Krushna’s sister took to her Instagram to share a video and give a glimpse into the birthday bash.

Arti Singh shared a video of the lively pool party celebrating Krushna Abhishek’s birthday alongside Kashmera Shah and Dipak Chauhan. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill's reaction to the post that caught our attention.

Arti Singh shares a glimpse into Krushna Abhishek’s birthday celebration

The Bigg Boss 13 fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun-filled video. In the video, she is seen enjoying a pool party and celebrating her brother Krushna Abhishek's birthday alongside Kashmera Shah and Dipak Chauhan.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Laughter love happiness.. fab birthday celebration @kashmera1 @krushna30 @dipakchauhan09.” Arti Singh compiled several videos and pictures for the post.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to the post

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the video, Shehnaaz Gill took to the comments section of the post and reacted to it. Her reaction quickly grabbed our attention as the actress was all hearts when she saw the video. Gill, commenting with an evil eye emoji, wrote, "arti."

Fans flooded the comments section and expressed their admiration for Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek too. A fan wrote, “Love you lot god bless you.” Another fan commented, “So beautiful family... I really love your family bonding. God bless you all.”

More about Arti Singh

Arti exchanged vows with her longtime partner Dipak Chauhan on April 25, at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai, surrounded by family and close friends. The wedding was hosted gracefully by Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

The star-studded guest list included Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and others.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek is currently appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian consistently delights the audience with his uproarious performances, never failing to elicit laughter.

