Krushna Abhishek keeps mentioning Uncle Govinda in his conversations. Here's why

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular actors and comedians. He is popularly known for his hilarious character of ‘ Sapna’ and actor Jackie Shroff’s mimicry in the popular comedy and talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. Armed with impeccable comic timing and acting chops, Krushna is known for entertaining audiences. While his comedic video clips keep circulating widely on social media, Krushna took to tagging his maternal uncle Govinda in an emotional post. It seemed like an attempt to mend their strained relationship.

Krushna Abhishek attempts to mend ways with Uncle Govinda

Krushna Abhishek poured his heart out for maternal uncle Govinda in his latest Instagram post. He went on a nostalgic trip recalling the amazing times when he had visited actor Govinda’s movie sets and how much he used to enjoy watching him dance and act during his childhood. In a recent interview, Krushna admitted that this was his simple way of mending his strained relationship with his maternal uncle Govinda. He further said that he tagged Govinda to express his unspoken emotions even though he may not respond to the post.

Have a look at the post :

Krushna on his relationship with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Krushna Abhishek expressed his gratitude towards Govinda for the beautiful memories the duo has shared together. He said that he respects him a lot and hopes things get better between them. Krushna further that he respects his aunt Sunita Ahuja as well and everything she did for him like a mother. He compared Sunita’s anger with him to that of a mother being upset with his child and not talking to him. Krushna wishes to meet Govinda soon to sort out things as soon as possible.

On the Work Front :

Krushna is known for his comic acts in The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. He has also participated in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Krushna has also featured in the films Bol Bachan and Entertainment.

