Krushna Abhishek's love-filled post for wifey Kashmera Shah on her 50th birthday; See PIC

Kashmera Shah is one of the famed actresses in Bollywood. She celebrates her 50th birthday today, December 2. She has appeared in numerous shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Siya Ke Ram and several films as well. The Marne Bhi Do Yaaron actress is married to popular comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. To mark her special day, social media is flooded with warm wishes for her. Meanwhile, hubby Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with a love-filled caption. Krushna Abhishek wishes wifey Kashmera Shah

Krushna Abhishek shared a picture of both of them standing together and flashing their million-dollar smile. He wrote, “Wish u a very happy birthday @kashmera1 lots and lots of love to u love u lots be the way u r too fit with a very strong mind keep going.” In the click, Krushna can be seen holding Kashmera’s waist tight. Have a look:

Kashmera Shah’s reply on the post The diva didn’t missed a single chance to show her love and support for hubby Krushna. She replied, “I am the way I am because I have you as my strongest supporter, my soul mate. Without you I would not be fit in my mind or body. Love you unconditionally and I love that you love me for who I am. Crazy and Brazen.”

Celebs comment on the picture Reacting to the picture, several other celebs expressed their love for the couple and wished Kashmera with heartfelt messages. Maniesh Paul wrote, “Happy birthday @kashmera1 stay blessed.” Sudesh Lehri said, “Happy birthday @kashmera1 god bless you.” Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Happy happy to her.”

