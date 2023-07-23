Krushna Abhishek’s twins THIS adorable request to meet 'Dabangg' Salman Khan will melt your heart

Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular actors and comedians in the industry. He is popularly known for his hilarious character of ‘ Sapna’ in The Kapil Sharma Show. On the personal front, the comedian actor is married to actress Kashmera Shah. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and they are blessed with twins, Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krushna Abhishek's recent social media post

Recently, Krushna Abhishek hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 along with comedian Bharti Singh. The actor-comedian is known for his impeccable hosting skills and for entertaining the audience with his comic timing. Today, he uploaded a photo of his twins posing with Salman Khan. The picture caught the attention of the netizens for the sweet background story. In the caption, Krushna Abhishek wrote how his twins requested him to take them along to meet Salman Khan. They asked him, 'Aap dabangg ke saath shoot kar rahe ho?' The caption reads, "Love the pic. as 2 toh jaan hai heeee the third one also our jaan. bhai lots of love to u always. yest i was leaving for big boss shoot and these lil ones asked me "aap dabang ke saath shoot kar rahe ho humko aana hai "this is for the first time they asked to meet some one."

Take a look at Krushna Abhishek's post here:

The photo shows Salman Khan, in a black tee shirt embracing Rayaan and Krishaang from behind. Going by the background, it is evident the photo is clicked on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Earlier in an interview, Krushna Abhishek shared that Salman Khan played a huge role in Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah becoming parents. In Maniesh Paul's podcast, Krushna said, "It's an amazing thing, I had called my twins over to meet Salman Khan. Mere bacche hone mein bhai ka bahot bada haath hai, bhai bahut chahte the. I love Salman Khan. I always say for Salman bhai, I don't have to meet him, I don't want anything from him, I am not saying this due to a reason, I am happy with what I have. But if anyone asks me, I love Salman Khan."

ALSO READ: Abhishek Nigam addresses rumors of dating Vaishnavi Rao: 'We both were interested but...'