Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved artists in the entertainment fraternity. Be it his performances in films or hilarious gigs as a comedian, he excels in a wide range of talents, including mimicry. His ability to enact different personalities and unmatched comedic timing is truly appreciated. Well, today (May 30), Krushna is celebrating his birthday, and on the special, his wife, Kashmera Shah, shared a heartfelt post on social media.

Kashmera and Krushna have been together for more than a decade, and the former's post for the comedian speaks volumes about their relationship. Let us have a look.

Kashmera Shah calls Krushna Abhishek 'rockstar'

Just recently, Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compilation of beautiful pictures ft Krushna in the frames. Wishing the love of her life on his birthday, the actress wrote, "My love my family my everything Happy Birthday my darling you have been my rock since the last 18 years and I look forward to many more lifetimes with you."

She added, "Blessed to have you in my life. Love you now and forever my rockstar and happy birthday once again @krushna30 @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans shower love

In the comment section, fans dropped heartfelt wishes for Krushna Abhishek on his birthday. One of the fans wrote, "HBD To most beautiful man I have ever seen." Another one remarked, "Very happy birthday to you Krushna. You look dashing in every pic. Love thy clothes as well." Further, a netizen reacted, "Happy birthday to make everyone laughing by their jokes and best human being."

About Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek has carved a respectable place in the industry owing to his humourous work in several comedy shows on Indian television, including Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian has done significant work in films like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

Currently, he is seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show enacting various actors. From Chunni Babu of Devdas to Ranvijay of Animal, Krushna never fails to amp up the entertainment quotient with his hilarious performance.

Pinkvilla wishes Krushna Abhishek a very happy birthday!

