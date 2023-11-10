Krystle D'Souza celebrates Dhanteras with lavish purchase; Nia Sharma and others REACT

Actress Krystle D'Souza added an extra sparkle to this year's Dhanteras celebrations by bringing home a brand new, stunning BMW SUV. The talented actress shared her joy with her fans, taking to her social media account to unveil her new ride. Many of her industry friends along with fans and supporters showered her with love and congratulatory messages. Check out her new wheels below.

Krystle D'Souza's new ride

A few hours back, Krystle D'Souza uploaded a new video on her social media handle. In the video, she showcased the gleaming car, expressing her happiness on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. It's a white BMW SUV. She captioned the video with, "Happy Dhanteras. Welcoming home my new beauty that’s a beast."

Check out Krystle D'Souza's video here:

The video captures Krystle indulging in the celebratory mood, cutting a cake, and celebrating the occasion. Her attire reflected a casual yet chic style, dressed in simple blue denim paired with a white tee shirt. She removed the cover from the car and unveiled it in the video. Her happiness on purchasing this new car is evident on her face and the big smile she flaunted.

Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and others react

In the comments section, her industry colleagues and friends showered her with love and congratulations. Actress Nia Sharma was among the first to extend her wishes, exclaiming, "Woah!!!!!! Congratulationssssss.. Thanks for my new ride. P1 pe milti hoon." Krystle, in response, enthusiastically wrote, "Let’s gooooooo !!! I’ll be the passenger princess."

Aryamaann Sseth also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Yayyyyyyyy… this beauty will be the part of so many trips." The actress replied, "and soooo many memories." Surbhi Jyotti wrote, "Gediiiii," and Krystle replied, "chalooooo." Others dropped their congratulatory messages, filling the comment section with heartfelt wishes for her new acquisition.

Check out some of the comments here:

On the professional front, Krystle Dsouza has been a popular face on television. She rose to fame after essaying the role of Jeevika Vadhera in the television drama Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress also proved her acting mettle by working in a few films.

