Krystle D'Souza gives out Thanksgiving vibes in white; Rithvik Dhanjani, Abigail Pande, and others join

Krystle D'Souza redefined sister goals following her portrayal of Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The role struck a chord with the audience and rose to prominence. The actress is also known for carrying elegance and sophistication in her looks. Whether traditional or western, she never fails to pull an envelope. Recently, Krystle D'Souza shared a video with fans on social media celebrating Thanksgiving.

Krystle D'Souza soaks in Thanksgiving vibes, reunites with celeb pals

The Ek Nayi Pehchan actress' excitement was at its peak as she celebrated Thanksgiving on Nov 23. Krystle is seen enjoying dinner with celeb buddies Rithvik Dhanjani, Abigail Pande, and others. The video shows them spending fun time together and having joy expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving Day. Captioning the video, Krystle wrote, "Thanksgiving vibe with my tribe. These are the moments I live for! Ever so rarely we take time to thank the ones that are there for us through life’s ups and downs."

Have a look at Krystle D'Souza's latest social media post:

The vibe among them got more enticing as Krystle D'Souza and her friends wore white outfits. While she donned a white halter-neck dress, the others also exuded a perfect blend of luxury and sophistication. As they look happy and treat themselves to delicious food, Krystle and her close friends also click pictures and film themselves during their reunion on the special occasion.

Krystke D'Souza expresses gratitude towards her friends

Besides sharing a video with fans on social media, Krystle D'Souza also updated her story with some glimpses from her Thanksgiving celebration. She shared the entire menu and dropped a couple of snaps, making us crave for mouth-watering dishes. Further, the Thanksgiving evening received its memorable moment when Krsytle raised a toast for herself.

In one of the videos she posted on her Instagram story, fans can see her fulfilling the formalities of being the host. Krystle said, "Here's a toast from the host you love the most. It's Thanksgiving and genuinely I'm very thankful having all of you here. I don't think my life would be complete without each and every one of you."

Further, Krystle added, "A big big thank you to each one of you for being a part of my life. Each one of you has taught me so much. Have helped me grow in so many ways that you all don't even know. I take a quality out of everyone, and I make it mine. So, thank you so much for being in my life."

Look at some of the snaps from Krystle D'Souza's story:

