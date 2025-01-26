Krystle Dsouza's birthday wish for rumored boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani is all things love; WATCH

Krystle Dsouza, known to be one of the prominent faces of the entertainment industry, never fails to share a glimpse of her life with fans on social media. On January 26, it was Krystle's rumored boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani's birthday. As it was her special person's birthday, Krystle made sure to wish him in the most heartwarming way. The actress shared an unseen video on her social media handle to wish Gulaam.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Krystle Dsouza shared a post to wish Gulaam Gouse Deewani on his birthday. In this clip, both can be seen singing the Socho Ke Jheelon song as they sail in the waters of Kashmir. Krystle looks gorgeous in an orange traditional attire whereas Gulaam is sporting a black pathani. Sharing this post, she penned a heartwarming wish for him.

In the caption of this post, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress wrote, "Literal translation: May all your dreams always come true. Happy birthday to my daily dose of laughter, adventure, happiness, anger and pure joy ! You are still the nicest human I know everrrrrr."

Take a look at Krystle Dsouza's wish for Gulaam Gouse Deewani here-

After Krystle shared this post, Neha Swami, Kishwer Merchant, Abigail Pande, Harleen Sethi, and many others wished Gulaam Gouse Deewani.

Speaking about Krystle and Gulaam, the two have been reportedly dating each other for a long time now. The rumored couple often shares pictures with each other and are also seen traveling many times. However, Krystle has not officially confirmed being in a relationship.

Advertisement

Workwise, Krystle Dsouza has worked in numerous shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan and many others. On Television, she was last seen in Laughter Chefs when she arrived to support her close friend Nia Sharma. Apart from Television shows, Krystle has also done a few films and a web show titled Fittrat.

ALSO READ: Were Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actors Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker in a relationship? Actress reveals 'not being friends anymore'