Krystle D’souza's Ganpati celebration with Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi, Rithvik Dhanjani was all about love and peace
Krystle D’souza, popular actress, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has been part of several successful and popular TV shows and movies. The actress is quite active on social media. With the Ganpati celebrations going on, the actress was seen having a gala time visiting the homes of her friends and taking blessing from Lord Ganesha. She recently shared pictures with her friends including Ekta Kapoor, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ridhi Dogra and more.
In the recent post shared by the Naagin 3 actress, she summed up the celebrations for the last five days. She shared a picture with Rithvik Dhanjani and others. All of them donned white traditional outfits. In another picture, she is seen in a floral lehenga as she posed with Ekta Kapoor. There is also a group picture featuring Krystle, Ridhi Dogra, Ruchikaa Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, among others. She also shared other pictures with her friends. Krystle captioned, “5 days filled with so much love and so many loved ones.”
About Krystle D’souza
She came to the limelight with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been part of several other TV shows including Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Kasturi, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, Belan Wali Bahu, etc. She also did guest appearances on numerous TV shows. She has worked in a popular star-studded movie including Chehre, and a web series named Fittrat.
