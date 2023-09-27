Krystle Dsouza's manifestation of working with Amitabh Bachchan turns true, pens note expressing gratitude

Popular actress Krystle Dsouza is among the most talented, versatile and loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has a massive fan following owing to her good looks and talent. Over the years, Krystle gained success by starring in numerous projects and impressed viewers with her acting prowess. Today, the actress decided to look back at her hard work and journey in the showbiz world and thank herself for making a name in the industry. By being a part of the film Thank You For Coming's innovative campaign, Krystle reflected back on her journey on social media.

Krystle Dsouza pens note expressing gratitude:

Just a few hours ago, Krystle Dsouza took to her social media handle and treated her fans and followers with a new post. In this post, the actress penned a long note and reminisced about her journey in the showbiz world. She expressed how her manifestation of working with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan turned true owing to her hard work, dedication and faith. Krystle shared two photos showing her fans how she achieved her dreams. In the first snap, the actress is seen fangirling over Mr. Bachchan's statue in Madam Tussauds London and in the second photo, Krystle is seen acting alongside Big B in Chehre.

Take a look at Krystle's post here-

Sharing this post, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress wrote, "To put it rather simplistically, I remember in 2013 while I was already an actor working on my tv show I had done a trip to Madam Tussauds London and was so mesmerised by this tall dark and handsome wax statue and hopeful that some day i will get to share screen space with the legendary Mr.Amitabh Bacchan on the big screen Like you can see, I started manifesting this dream that very day onwards. Such big dreams and hopes sounded unrealistic to my friends and family. But I had FAITH IN MYSELF and kept going. After a few tv shows , a web show. I tested for a film CHEHRE with Amitabh Bacchan and got selected and it all worked out."

She continued, "Every time I look back at this image that was clicked 10 years ago i feel so proud of where I’ve reached and it just gives me strength to only work harder and believe in myself even if no one else will I know this is just the beginning for me. I have so many dreams that scare me at times only because they are so big but I know I’m bigger and I will make them all come true someday

#thankyouforcoming @ektarkapoor Thanks to @anitahassanandani I’ve penned this down This is also as a reminder to myself on days I self doubt I would love for @rithvik_d , @urvashidholakia @niasharma90 @arjunbijlani to share your journey so far."

While Krystle has been away from TV screens for a while now, fans are eagerly waiting for her to star in a new show. Speaking about Thank You For Coming, the film is slated to release on October 6, 2023.

