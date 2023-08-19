Krystle Dsouza’s video dump from her rumored boyfriend’s camera roll sparks playful message exchange; Read

Krystle Dsouza has been a popular name on television. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Jeevika Vadhera in the tv serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked on a few films in the last few years. Last year, Krystle made headlines for her love life. Reportedly, she was dating Gulaam Gouse Deewani who happens to be a known name in the restaurant business. Although they have never shared any public statement about seeing each other, they regularly upload photos and videos with each other which are enough to confirm the rumors.

Krystle Dsouza's recent social media post

The actress uploaded a reel on social media where she dumped videos from her recent trips and other random videos. All the clips feature her. The video features a clip where she is seen showing her goofy side pretending to eat noodles with a chopstick on drums. Another shows her having an evil face and holding a knife in her hand. There are a few clips where she is seen swimming in the pool, having fun in the sea, and climbing rocks by a waterfall. Many other fun clips are edited together with the background track AP Dhillon's With U. The caption for the post reads, "Disclaimer: I Can’t Take Any Video Credits, Because All Footage Has Been Stolen"

Take a look at her post here:

Gulaam Gouse Deewani's comment on Kystle Dsouza's post

As soon as Krystle uploaded the video, Gulaam Gouse Deewani commented on the post. This sparked a playful exchange of comments between them that caught everyone's attention. He wrote, "His camera roll and also Her camera roll. You roll with a two camera setup !!" To this, the actress replied, "multiple setup ! Everyone airdrop me everything you have kinda setup !! Now you setup." Then, Gulaam dropped another comment, "My favourite is the eating sushi from the drums using the chopsticks. You legend !!" This prompted Krystle to reply, "my favourite is the knife part … hahahah." To this, fer boyfriend wrote, "That's comforting."

Take a look at their conversation here:

Some of her other friends also commented on the video sharing that a few clips are from their mobile phones. One wrote, "Isme see ek do footage is from my camera roll." Others commented how cute the video is and Krystle's expressions are so adorable.

