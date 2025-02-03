Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed kick off their pre-wedding festivities with dholki night; see PICS

Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed are getting married! The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. couple have officially begun their wedding celebrations. The functions are all about laughter, fun, magical moments, and the presence of their close friends and family members. Kubra and Gohar kick off wedding festivities with a lively dholki night. The latter shared a few pictures from the musical night, giving a candid glimpse of the celebration.

The image captured the Mann Jogi star as he prepared to embark on an exciting new chapter in his life. He was elegantly dressed in a black kurta pajama, while a deep green calligraphy shawl draped gracefully over his shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication. On the other hand, the Noor Jahan star radiated bridal beauty in a stunning multi-hued, floor-length kalidar that flowed around her, showcasing intricate designs.

She accentuated her look with delicate gold jewelry and flower bangles that added a playful touch to her ensemble. The photos also featured an adorable poster featuring Gohar and Kubra, capturing the essence of joy and togetherness in this special moment.

Take a look at the post here:

Among the guests were beloved actors Shehzad Sheikh and his wife, and Ali Rehman Khan. The other personalities who marked their attendance were Khaqan Shahnawaz, Aashir Wajahat, Ali Safina and Hira Tareen. Choreographer Hasan Rizvi, as well as Pakistani drama producers Shazia and Wajahat Rauf, Abdullah Kadwani, and Sana Shahnawaz, among others, also attended the event.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, Gohar Rasheed wrote, "MASHAH ALLAH Massive Love and hugs @momal15 & @nader.nawaz for a warm beginning."

Reacting to the photos, one of the users commented, "Ma sha Allah, congratulations. Allah taalah aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe aameen summa ameen." Another one expressed, "Many congratulations to you both."

Workwise, Kubra is seen playing the lead role in Meri Tanhai, while Rasheed was recently seen in Bilal Abbas Khan starrer Mann Jogi.

Pinkvilla wishes Kubra Khan and Mirza Gohar Rasheed many, many congratulations for the new chapter of their lives.