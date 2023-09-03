‘Kuch cheezen recreate nahi ki ja sakti’, Charu Asopa dances on former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s hit song

Charu Asopa, the popular television actress has been part of many popular TV shows over the years. Owing to her acting stints in popular shows, she became a household name. More than making headlines for her acting stint, the telly actress made headlines this year for her divorce from her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The two got divorced this year after several ups and downs in their relationship. Rajeev Sen is the brother of Bollywood beauty Sushmita Sen. Although Charu and Rajeev went separate ways, the two maintain a cordial relationship as they are co-parenting daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa recreates Sushmita Sen's hit song

Yesterday, Charu Asopa uploaded a video where she is seen dancing to Sushmita Sen's hit song, Chunari Chunari. Wearing a black sequinned saree, she matched steps to the song. Actor Gourav Raj Puri also enters the frame with a red scarf mimicking Salman Khan. The two romance and dance, but soon a sequin from Charu's saree hits him in the eyes. The performance stops midway as taking care of Gourav becomes the priority. The camera person also rolls into laughter and helps Gourav with a tissue. Charu goes into a corner and starts laughing. Uploading the video, Charu wrote in the caption, "Kuch cheezen recreate nahi ki ja sakti, kuch cheezen ek baar hee Banti hai. Kya hua Gourav ke saath janne ke liye antt tak iss video ko dekhen. #aajanachulemerichunarisanam"

Sushmita Sen and Charu Asopa's relationship

Reacting to the video, Sushmita Sen dropped a few emojis in the comment section. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen and Charu Asopa are on good terms with each other. Recently, Charu was seen attending the birthday party of Sushmita Sen's younger daughter. She also took her daughter Ziana with her.

On the other hand, Rajeev spent father-daughter time with Ziana after a long time yesterday. He uploaded a video on social media with the caption, "Papa ki pari."

The 1999 film, Biwi No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen, among others. The song Chunari Chunari from the movie shows Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan dancing to the hit track. The comedy-drama is one of the hit films of the late 90s.

