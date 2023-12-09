Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi's Erica Fernandes shares glimpses of upcoming project with Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is currently ruling the Television industry with his acting chops, hosting skills, and charms. The actor concluded the shoot of his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal a few months ago and bagged Temptation Island as a host. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been impressing viewers with his thoughts on relationships and more on his current show.

Well, soon Karan will be seen in yet another project. The actor has been sharing a few glimpses from his upcoming project leaving fans curious and looks like now, the viewers got to know a little more about what he is up to, all thanks to the leading lady of the project, Erica Fernandes.

Erica Fernandes shares a fun BTS video from the shoot with Karan Kundrra

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress Erica Fernandes took to Instagram to share a fun glimpse from the set of her upcoming music video alongside Karan Kundrra. Erica and Karan will be seen together for the first time and people are already loving their offscreen camaraderie.

In the video, Erica captures Karan Kundrra swiftly turning the car in which they were shooting. Karan was seen as too focused on the task as Erica captured him. Karan asked her to pan the camera to the front view of the car. Fernandes obliged and fans could see the set-up of the camera on the car used to take traveling shots.

Have a look at Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra's video below

Erica Fernandes' recent social media detox

Recently, Erica Fernandes was in the news for her being less active on social media. She had taken to her Instagram to inform her fans that she is dealing with something that needed her attention in her life.

She wrote, "Hello my lovelies, I trust you're all doing well. I wanted to take a moment to share something from the heart. As you might have noticed, I've been less active on here recently. Life has thrown a few things my way that needed my attention, and I decided to take a little break, my way of a social detox."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on Temptation Island

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash appeared on one of the episodes of Temptation Island to meet the contestants and share about her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The couple shared many insights from their two-year-old relationship.

