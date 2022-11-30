Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi former co-stars Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes announce collaboration: PIC

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are well-renowned celebrities in the entertainment world and have a massive fan following. While one is known as the heartthrob of the industry, the other is known for her gorgeous looks and acting mettle. Both actors were applauded by the fans when they starred together in the hit show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer essayed Dev Dixit, and on the other hand, Erica played Sonakshi Bose. After the show went off the air, their fans, who lovingly called them 'devakshi' were eagerly waiting for their reunion.

Today, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes took to their Instagram handle and surprised their fans by announcing their collaboration again. The actors shared their photo in which Erica is decked in an ethnic outfit whereas Shaheer has sported a maroon sweatshirt and jeans. Sharing this snap, the actors captioned, "On public demand.. #comingsoon."

Take a look at their PIC here-

Fans are going gaga over this post and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Finally it's happening. Can't wait....." while the other user wrote, "This is the best surprise". However, it is not yet revealed that the actors are collaborating on a music video or a show but it will be exciting to watch them together again.

About Erica Fernandes:

Erica Fernandes entered the industry as a model and found her way into the regional film industries in Kannada and Tamil. It was her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that gave her career a boost. Later, she also starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna and was loved by the audience.

About Shaheer Sheikh:

Shaheer Sheikh is known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been huge hits among the audience. Shaheer is currently seen in the television show, 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab.