Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Mohit Malik reveals next project he’ll star in; hint - it’s a sequel to his hit show

Mohit Malik has an illustrious career with multiple critically acclaimed shows to his credit. His versatility as an actor is evident from the range of characters he has portrayed on screen. The actor has always managed to outdo his own performances with each show. His fans are now eagerly waiting to see him in his next offering.

In a recent AMA session with followers, Mohit answered a query about his upcoming project. He divulged the name of the show he will star next in.

Mohit Malik’s new show is sequel to THIS hit series

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Mohit Malik conducted an Ask Me Anything session wherein one of his admirers expressed curiosity about his next show.

The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor took up the same and revealed that he will appear next in the second season of his hit project Chamak. He further asked fan to question about the release time of Chamak 2 from his director Rohit Jugraj.

Take a look at Mohit Malik’s reply to fan question:

In the same interaction, Mohit shared some fond memories and BTS from his shows Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Kulfii Kumarr Bajewala and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor also gave a sneak peek into his look from Chamak 2.

About Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik is a renowned TV actor who began his career with Miilee. He showcased an impressive range of acting skills with shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Durgesh Nandinii, Suvreen Guggal- Topper Of The Year, Doli Armaano Ki, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and more.

The actor was last seen in Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si opposite Sayli Salunkhe. He showcased his daredevil side with his participation on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 where he ended up as second runner-up.

Mohit made his OTT debut last year with Chamak on SonyLIV. He played an LGBT character in the show. The handsome hunk will soon enter Hindi cinema with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film with Rasha Tadhani, Aman Devgan.

On the personal front, Mohit Malik is married to actress-turned entrepreneur Aditi Malik. The duo have a child named Ekbir together.

