Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan REVEALS why he broke up with former co-star Reyhna Pandit after 2 years

Zeeshan Khan is a popular name in the showbiz world. The actor was seen in the popular television drama Kumkum Bhagya and also in the reality show Big Boss OTT. He also made an entry in a negative role in the Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6. Zeeshan has been in a relationship with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit. She is best known for essaying the character of Alia in Kumkum Bhagya. After being in a relationship for two years, Zeeshan confirmed that the couple has decided to part ways.

Zeeshan confirms his break-up with Reyhna Pandit

Zeeshan and Reyhna got close on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. They became good friends and later Zeeshan proposed to her. They made their relationship official in 2021. After being together for two years, Zeeshan recently confirmed that Reyhna and he are no longer together. Reportedly, Zeeshan took to his Instagram story and uploaded a message that read, “Thank you for all the good times, and wish you all the best for the future. Goodbye @reyhnapandit.”

ETimes TV reached out to Zeeshan and the actor confirmed the news and shared the reason for their break up. He shared, “Everything was going good, but there are times even when two people are nice and everything goes well, things do not work out. It is not that something was wrong between us, but it is just that things were not working out. The love still remains, so before things get ugly, we decided to remain good friends and let the love remain.”

Reyhna says, ‘It’s just a silly fight’

On the other hand, Reyhna confirmed that it was just a silly fight between the two. Reyhna said, “I am not in a mind to talk right now. It is just a silly fight over silly things, and things will soon be alright. So, I do not want to make anything public, I will speak once I’m ready.”

