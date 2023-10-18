Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja to reunite for new show? Here's what we know

Popular actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are among the most well-known actors in the entertainment industry and have a huge fanbase. The two rose to fame after playing important roles in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya. While working together for the show, their bond evolved with time and currently Sriti Jha and Arjit are best friends in the telly world. Now, news about their collaboration has been doing the rounds.

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja to reunite?

According to an Etimes TV report, best friends Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are all set to join hands once again. As per the report, Arjit was first approached to play the lead role in an upcoming show produced by Mukta Dhond. Later, it was revealed that Sriti and Arjit both are confirmed to play the lead roles in the show. A source told the portal that Sriti and Arjit are on board and will be paired opposite each other in the new show.

For those who don't know, Arjit and Sriti have been best friends since their stint in Kumkum Bhagya. Even during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sriti had a special message for Arjit. She revealed how much she had been missing him and was super proud of Arjit's journey in the show. Sriti even revealed Arjit's nickname and mentioned they call him Momo.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Arjit, and Sriti also appeared together in Karan Johar's directional Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two were seen in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's film.

About Sriti Jha's professional life:

Sriti Jha is among the well-known and loved actresses of the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Pragya in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya. She was loved for her acting prowess and personality. Sriti has also been a part of shows like Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and others.

About Arjit Taneja's professional life:

Arjit Taneja is a popular TV actor in the telly world who has a massive fan following owing to his good looks and talent. He has been a part of several shows like Splitsvilla 6, Kumkum Bhagya, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and others.

