Kumkum Bhagya fame Zeeshan Khan-Reyhna Pandit on their separation: We haven't spilt but have taken a break

Popular celebrities Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit are no new names in the entertainment world. The two have an immense fan following owing to their talent and popularity. Zeeshan and Reyhna became fans' favorite celeb couple when they revealed they were in a relationship. The two often dished out major couple goals and often left their fans awestruck with their chemistry. However, after being together for almost two years, last month, Zeeshan had revealed that they have parted ways. The actor had shared this news on his social media handle.

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit talk about their separation:

Now while talking to ETimes TV, Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit hinted that they might be together in the future and have not parted ways forever. The couple revealed that they have taken a break to focus on themselves and might reconsider being back together if things work out. In a chat with the publication, Reyhna shared she and Zeeshan had a fight, after which he post on social media that they have parted ways. However, she mentioned that it was never a breakup from her side as she was not sure about ending the relationship as she loves him.

The Kumkum Bhagya actress revealed that in the past few weeks, she spent time with her family in Nashik and took care of her pet. Reyhna said, "I needed this space, and Zeeshan also needed time for himself I don’t see this as a break-up, I would call it a break. We are giving each other time to see if we can reconnect and build a future together.”

Take a look at their post here-

Similarly, Zeeshan has also been spending time with his family, and while talking to the publication the actor revealed that he agrees with Reyhna and doesn't see their separation as a 'break-up.' He added, "I did post about parting ways because, at that time, I felt that things had reached a certain point. However, I can never hate Reyhna. She has brought a lot of peace in my life and I need to consider that before taking any drastic decision." The Naagin 6 actor further shared, "Reyhna and I will continue to be friends and keep in touch. We are just taking this time to give each other space and figure out a few things."

For the uninformed, Zeeshan and Reyhna got close while working together for the hit show Kumkum Bhagya. They became good friends, and later Zeeshan proposed to her. The couple then made their relationship official in 2021.

