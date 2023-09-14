Kumkum Bhagya headed for a generation leap; Will Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar be a part of the show? Find out

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved daily shows on Indian Television screens. The show premiered in 2014 and has hooked a massive number of viewers who delicately watch each and every episode. Kumkum Bhagya initially starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, who portrayed the roles of Pragya and Abhi in the show for a long time. However, their track ended after a 20-year generation leap was introduced, and Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar were roped in to take the show ahead. Now, as per reports, Kumkum Bhagya makers have decided to introduce another generation leap.

Kumkum Bhagya headed for a generation leap:

According to a Times of India report, Kumkum Bhagya is all set to take a 20-year generation leap in the month of November. Also, the entire cast will no longer be a part of the show after its leap, and a completely new set of actors will be roped in to play the pivotal roles. As per the media portal's source, Kumkum Bhagya is headed for a generation leap and the makers have started auditioning for new actors. The entire star cast including the lead actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar will no longer be a part of the show.

The source added, "Leaps are important for the show to progress ahead. They also lend freshness and new twists to the story. The leap is likely to happen in November." For the uninformed, the show witnessed a 6-year leap a few months ago and Prachi (Mugdha) and Ranbir (Krishna) were shown as parents to a 5-year-old girl.

About Kumkum Bhagya:

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the masses for a long time now. Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar essay the role of Prachi and Ranbir in Kumkum Bhagya and are immensely loved by the viewers. Their on-screen chemistry and engaging storyline in the show impressed the audience instantly. It has been more than four years since they have been playing the lead characters. It will be intriguing to see which new actors will be roped in to take the show ahead and how the story will unfold with the generation leap.

