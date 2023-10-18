Kumkum Bhagya LEAP PROMO: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma take over as leads; Mugdha Chaphekar appears in teaser

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the popular TV shows on the block. The show stars actors like Tina Phillip, Krishan Kaul, and Mugdha Chaphekar in lead roles. The current track of the show revolves around Prachi and Ranbir finally coming together after facing a lot of troubles.

The show was in the news for a generation leap and makers were on the lookout to find the apt actors to play the primary roles post leap. Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about Rachi Sharma being roped in as the new female protagonist in the show as Prachi and Ranbir's daughter. Now, the channel has released the post-leap promo which looks quite interesting.

Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma look promising in the promo

Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma's first look from the show is out. The promo of the show features Abrar playing the character of Rajvansh while Rachi plays the character of a dotting wife Purva. Rajvansh and Purva fell in love and got married. However, there is a layer of mystery in Rajvash's character as he is seen performing the wedding rituals half-heartedly. Mugdha Chaphekar who plays the character of Prachi in the show is also seen in the promo.

Have a look at Kumkum Bhagya's post-generation leap promo

Kumkum Bhagya season 1

Kumkum Bhagya started off with lead actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as Abhi and Pragya. Other actors who gained popularity from the show were Madhurima Tuli, Leena Jumani, and Shikha Singh among others. After a few years, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Naina Singh were roped in as Prachi, Ranbir, and Rhea respectively. After Naina Singh quit the show, Pooja Banerjee stepped in her shoes as Rhea. Pooja also quit the show owing to her pregnancy and thus the makers roped in Tina Phillip to play the role of Rhea in the show.

Now, as a part of the third generation, Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma are roped in. Pinkvilla had also informed the viewers about actress Priyamvada Kant being in talks for the show.

