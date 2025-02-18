Kumkum Bhagya OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Ektaa Kapoor’s rom-com featuring Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra?

Kumkum Bhagya makers are back to engage audiences with yet another captivating love story that promises to keep you hooked from the start. Starring Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra, the show explores the bond between two best friends. Balaji Telefilms has shared the first promo of Kumkum Bhagya - Ek Naya Adhyay on their official social media platforms, featuring both Pranali and Akshay which is set to premiere on February 19 on Zee5.

When and where to watch Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra's show Kumkum Bhagya?

The makers of Kumkum Bhagya have released a teaser announcing the new show and its storyline. Pranali Rathod plays the role of Prathna, while Akshay Dev Bindra portrays Ronak. The show is set to premiere tomorrow, February 19 (Wednesday). It will air every day at 9 PM on Zee TV. Additionally, Kumkum Bhagya will be available to watch anytime on the channel's OTT platform, Zee5.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kumkum Bhagya-

In this promo of Kumkum Bhagya, Akshay Dev Bindra, who will be seen portraying Ronak, is depicted as a wealthy individual driving a luxurious car. In contrast, Pranali Rathod, who will essay the role of Prathna, is a simple girl who leads a humble life. Ronak and Prathna are best friends, and when they visit a restaurant to celebrate Friendship Day, the difference in their lifestyles becomes evident.

While Ronak orders continental cuisine, Prathna surprises him by choosing Dal Khichdi. The scene then shifts to Ronak and Prathna enjoying Dal Khichdi at a stall, where they have a delightful time together. While both are close friends, it will be interesting to see how their journey takes a turn and romance blooms between them.

Cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya cast includes Pranali Rathod and Akshay Dev Bindra in lead roles. The Ektaa Kapoor's produced show will also feature Gurdip Punjj and a few more in pivotal roles.

