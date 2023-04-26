Kumkum Bhagya's Naina Singh drops her PIC with a cryptic post about 'suffering' enough

Naina Singh is a well-known face on television and came into the limelight after essaying a key role in the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles and Naina essayed Rhea Mehra in this hit show. Her character received immense attention and she became quite popular because of her stint. However, later, the actress had quit the show and during an interview, she made shocking allegations against the makers of Kumkum Bhagya. She revealed that the makers made her suffer threatening to sabotage her career. Naina had also revealed that ever since she has left Kumkum Bhagya she hasn't done any real work.

Naina Singh's new post:

Naina Singh has an active presence on her social media handle and often shares updates regarding her whereabouts with her fans and followers. A few hours ago, Naina Singh took to her social media handle and shared her picture with her fans and followers. Sharing this snap, the Kumkum Bhagya actress penned a cryptic note about suffering enough and dumping the old version of herself. She wrote, "Dumping the old me. Before I introduce you to the one who believe in setting boundaries and doesn’t give a fuck. This girl right here have had enough. Time to take control."

Take a look at her post here-

Fans and Celebs react:

As soon as Naina's post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded the comment section of this post by expressing concern and also motivating her. Actor Sehban Azim also commented and wrote, "Though I believe there was nothing wrong with the old you! Nonetheless with the new version too you’ll always be unique and good @nonaberrry." A fan wrote, "You made this far... And will make it to the gorgeous future proud," another user commented, "Real se reel Tak @nonaberrry you are always perfect love the way you are stay same you are the purest soul."

Naina Singh's professional life:

Naina Singh was also a part of the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla, where she was one of the most-supported contestants for her fierce attitude and ability to pull off any task. She also participated in India's Next Superstars, which was judged by Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. Naina was also a part of India's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she entered as a wild card on the reality show but was eliminated within just a few days. Along with this, the actress has also been a part of several music videos such as Sundowner, Melody, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Past Blast: When Naina Singh accused Kumkum Bhagya makers of sabotaging her career