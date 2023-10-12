Kumkum's Juhi Parmar pens heartfelt birthday wish for former co-star Hussain Kuwajerwala and it's unmissable

Kumkum fame Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrates his 46th birthday today, October 12. On this special day, the actor has been receiving heartfelt wishes from his fans and friends. Among all, Hussain's co-star Juhi Parmar also wished him on his special day by sharing a post on social media. For those who don't know, Juhi and Hussain starred in the hit show Kumkum. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans and they became a fans' favorite couple. Juhi played the role of Kumkum whereas Hussain essayed the role of Sumit in this show.

Juhi Parmar wishes Hussain Kuwajerwala:

A few hours ago, Juhi Parmar took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her friend and former co-star Hussain Kuwajerwala. As the actor celebrates his 46th birthday today, Juhi penned a heartfelt note reflecting on their friendship and wished him. Sharing this post, Juhi wrote, "The Sumit to Kumkum, the Husein to Juhi, the Tom to Jerry, Husein you play different roles to me. But in all the roles one quality is constant.. our smiles And I hope that remains hamesha And that’s what I wish for you on your birthday and every day.. हँसता रह, हँसाता रह। Be the same always.. be you P.S. My stomach does cartwheel with laughter the way my hair is doing cartwheel (in you words) in the 2nd pic. तो ये फोटो तो बनता था Bigg hug to you.. Happy birthday mere dost Stay as hotttt hamesha."

Take a look at Juhi Parmar's post here-

Workwise, Hussain Kuwajerwala recently returned to TV after 8 years and is currently seen hosting the hit reality show Indian Idol 14. Earlier, the actor worked in several hit shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo and many more. He has also hosted several shows such as Indian Idol Junior, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, Dance Premier League, Indian Idol, Nach Baliye 3 and many others.

Speaking about Juhi Parmar, she was last seen in Hamari Wali Good News. Even she has been a part of numerous shows like Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tantra and many more.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14: Hussain Kuwajerwala returns as singing reality show's host after 8 years