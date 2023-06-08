Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali opens up about his SHOCKING casting couch experience

Popular actor Baseer Ali is presently busy winning the hearts of viewers with his talent and charm. The actor is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya and essays the role of Shaurya Luthra in the show. Baseer has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time now and is known for doing numerous reality shows such as Roadies 15, Splitsvilla 10, Ace Of Space 2 among others. After exploring the reality genre, Baseer is now showcasing his acting skills in the hit daily show. Recently, in an interview, he recalled a casting couch incident that happened to him.

Baseer Ali opens up about his SHOCKING casting couch experience:

While talking to ETimes TV, the Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali spoke about his shocking casting couch experience. He said, "Luckily or unluckily I was around these predators and monsters since the beginning of my career. I was literally said to my face, 'Tu toh mujhe bohot pasand tha, chal chhod ab toh tu mera bhai hai and all that.' I was like you had the audacity to say this to my face just because of your position."

Baseer talks about bagging a role in Kundali Bhagya:

The Splitsvilla 10 winner shared that when he was preparing to relocate from Hyderabad, his mother advised him to consider taking up a TV show. She expressed concern that relying solely on reality shows for his future might not be sustainable. Baseer, however, requested his mother not to put excessive pressure on him. After arriving in Mumbai, he happened to meet a friend who recommended exploring acting opportunities as well. This friend even helped Baseer secure an audition with Balaji. He also revealed that he bagged the role of Shaurya Luthra in Kundali Bhagya in one-take audition.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Along with Baseer Ali, Kundali Bhagya also stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand in pivotal roles. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

