Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat meets rapper MC Stan at an event, shares PICS with Bigg Boss 16 winner

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is on a promotional spree and is busy promoting his new rap that he sang for Farrey. The rapper recently appeared on the ongoing season of the controversial show Bigg Boss 16 along with the Farrey star cast. Apart from this, MC Stan has also been busy attending events and concerts. Recently, Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat bumped into MC Stan at an event and the two even met backstage.

Paras Kalnawat meets rapper MC Stan

Paras Kalnawat, who has been an ardent social media user, often shares glimpses of his whereabouts with his fans and followers. In just a few minutes, Paras took to his Instagram handle and shared several pictures with rapper MC Stan. In these snaps, Paras and MC Stan are seen posing together as they make the P sign with their hands. While MC Stan sported an all-black look and a funky jacket, Paras donned a sliver coord look.

Sharing these snaps with MC Stan, Paras wrote, "P-Town Baby @m___c___stan Thanks maan for making me experience Sunburn Festival in the best possible way."

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's post here-

Speaking about MC Stan, the rapper graced the show along with Farrey's star cast and interacted with the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 and host Salman Khan. The rapper has sung a banger song for Farrey. Soumendra Padhi is the director of the movie, which also stars Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Sahil Mehta. The movie was released on big screens on November 24, 2023.

About Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in Rajan Shahi's hit show Anupamaa. After taking a midway exit from Anupamaa, Paras participated in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. At present, Paras is winning the hearts of the audience by portraying Rajveer Luthra in Ekta Kapoor's production show Kundali Bhagya.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show witnessed a 20-year generation leap a few months ago, and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha Arya continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: BB 16 winner MC Stan drops PICS of his 'iconic moment' with Salman Khan, expresses gratitude