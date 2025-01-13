Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya’s reunion makes fans nostalgic; PICS

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar who were loved for their on-screen chemistry on Kundali Bhagya have reunited. Their roles as Preeta and Karan were widely cherished and they continue to remain one of the most–loved duos of Indian television. Their recent reunion has made fans nostalgic.

On January 12, Shraddha Arya uploaded a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two had a fun weekend as their families were also with them. The two, dressed up in similar tee-shirts shared the goofy selfies they took. The pictures are uploaded with the caption, “Hum-Tum!”.

Check out Shraddha Arya’s post below:

Dheeraj Dhooparr’s wife Vinny uploaded a picture of a cute birthday cake that the couple seemed to have taken to celebrate the arrival of Shraddha’s twin babies. Along with the picture of the cake, she wrote, “For two lil angels that have entered our lives and brought immense joy. Thank you Shraddha and Rahul.”

Although the actors are not working together, they continue to remain best friends off-screen. They are often seen hanging out together along with their families, attending special days, and celebrating each others’ milestones.

Actor Paras Kalnawat, who also worked with the actors in Kundali Bhagya commented a teary eyed emoji. Fans of the actors showered love and excitement in the comment section seeing their favorite on-screen duo reunite. One user wrote, “Our OG #PreeRan, thanks for the new photos.”

Another commented, “We Got #DheeShra's Reunion. I am not going to get over the post anytime soon.”

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya played Preeta and Dheeraj Dhoopar played Karan Luthra in one of the longest-running television serials, Kundali Bhagya. In February 2024, Shraddha and Dheeraj reunited with the cast and shared pictures and videos on Instagram. Fans were nostalgic about the reunion.

While Dhoopar quit the show in June 2022 after being part of the show since its inception, Arya took her exit in 2024 after she was pregnant.

