Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih shares PIC with a 'mystery man'; Calls him 'my one & only'

Anjum Fakih, who's one of the most loved actresses of our recent times, is currently juggling between her shows Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya for several years now and shares a strong friendship with the show's lead Shraddha Arya. The two of them are often seen goofing around or partying with one another when they are not shooting. Anjum enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress posted a birthday wish for someone and we wonder who is that ‘mystery man.’

Anjum Fakih wishes birthday to a ‘mystery man’