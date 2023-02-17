Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih shares PIC with a 'mystery man'; Calls him 'my one & only'

Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih shared a birthday wish with a 'mystery man.' The actress called him her 'one & only.' Check out the picture.

Image Source: Anjum Fakih Instagram

Anjum Fakih, who's one of the most loved actresses of our recent times, is currently juggling between her shows Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has been a part of the show Kundali Bhagya for several years now and shares a strong friendship with the show's lead Shraddha Arya. The two of them are often seen goofing around or partying with one another when they are not shooting. Anjum enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Recently, the actress posted a birthday wish for someone and we wonder who is that ‘mystery man.’

Anjum Fakih wishes birthday to a ‘mystery man’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anjum Fakih shared a picture with a man and the duo covered their faces in masks. Making the birthday wish, the actress wrote ‘Happy birthday to my one & only.’ As soon as she shared the picture, her fans and friend started sending birthday wishes to her ‘one & only.’ A fan commented ‘Who is he!? Mystery man!?’, while another one wrote ‘Happy birthday to your one n only.’ Well, we are waiting from the actress to reveal about this mystery man.

Check out the post here

About Kundali Bhagya

The show originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Supriya Shukla, and Anjum Fakih in titular roles. Last year, Dheeraj quit the show, and Shakti Arora (Arjun) entered the family of Kundali Bhagya. A new track was developed to create a love track between Preeta and Arjun.

