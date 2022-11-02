Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Fakih gives Shraddha Arya the right to hold her ti**ies along with STRONG message

Kundali Bhagya actresses Shraddha Arya (Preeta) and Anjum Fakih (Srishti) play onscreen siblings in this Ekta Kapoor's drama series. It is one of the most-watched television shows and often keeps playing hide and seek with the TRP charts. While the show primarily focusses on the female protagonist Preeta's relationship with Karan Luthra, its parallel tracks are also given equal importance. Preeta's bond with her mother and younger sister, Srishti is among one of the major highlights of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih's offscreen bond

Kundali Bhagya originally went on air in July 2017 and five years later, the equations between the onscreen characters have developed drastically offscreen as well. Similar to their onscreen sisterly love, in reality too, Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are thick friends and always stand by each other. Anjum Fakih posted a series of pictures to define the in-depth love and understanding between them. In one of the pictures, Shraddha is seen holding Anjum's b**b and the post is captioned, "one had the courage so far, None has nudged like thee, None has raised a bar so far, None has this audacity, It might be inappropriate for some, Some might question my dignity, But all I know with love so far, You have all the rights on my titties, (Sorry for the worst rhyme ever), But I love thee @sarya12 (sic)" Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Kanika Mann, Kratika Sengar, Sanjay Gagnani, Supriya Shukla, Mahhi Vij, and many others dropped their love for these girls in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Somebody call 911 ! Fireee (sic)" About Kundali Bhagya The show originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, Supriya Shukla, and Anjum Fakih in titular roles. Last year, Dheeraj quit the show, and Shakti Arora (Arjun) entered the family of Kundali Bhagya. A new track was developed to create a love track between Preeta and Arjun.

